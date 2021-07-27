A cluckin’ good time with Shaggy Mountain Farm Petting Zoo! They bring the zoo to you

Jason Shiring from the Shaggy Mountain Farm (SMF) Petting Zoo stopped by Studio 814 to introduce us to Brick, their 2-year-old chicken with a lot of personality!

Shaggy Mountain Farm is a traveling zoo that offers the opportunity to learn about (and pet) many of the animals in today’s agriculture! Located at the bottom of Clearfield County, just above Tipton, they specialize in bringing their zoo to community events like street fairs and festivals. They also will travel to private events like company picnics and birthday parties too!

From sheep, goats, chickens, ducks, and more, you will have a once in a lifetime experience with Shaggy Mountain Farm Petting Zoo. For more details head on over to www.shaggymountainfarm.com