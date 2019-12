Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol….in Altoona is coming to a theatre near you!

You can catch the show and dessert December 12th, 13th, and 14th at 7:30PM and December 14th and 15th at 2:00PM.

The performance is at the St. Luke Episcopal Church Auditorium.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under.

Donations for St. Luke’s Food Pantry are appreciated but not required! For tickets and more information, email miracleproductionsatstlukes@gmail.com or call 814-232-7338.