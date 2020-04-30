A 30-pound piece of the moon could sell for millions at auction

One of the world’s largest lunar meteorites is going on sale at Christie’s auction today, and if you ever wondered how much part of the moon is worth, you could say it’s out of this world.



Scientists say this moon rock, weighing just about 30-pounds, was probably struck off the surface of the moon by a collision with an asteroid or comet and then showered down on the Sahara Desert.

After comparing the 30-pound moon rock with rock samples brought back by the United States’ Apollo space missions, scientists confirmed it is in fact part of the moon.

The meteorite is valued at $2.5 million.