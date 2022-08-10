TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nestled in the beautiful mountains of Central PA, Tyrone offers a stunning backdrop for this exciting beer and wine festival! Celebrating the 9th annual Tyrone Hops and Vines Festival, guests can expect tons of fun with tastings from local breweries, wineries, and distilleries all across the Central Pennsylvania region offering the latest styles and refreshing flavors of the Keystone State.

The Tyrone Hops and Vines Festival is Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Downtown Tyrone, West 10th Street. There are both general admission and VIP tickets available for this great event!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner hits the 814 Kitchen for a unique wine tasting with the President of the American Wine Society – Laurel Highlands Chapter, Annette Lewis, and Sue Griep, member of the Tyrone Events and Promotions Committee.

Lewis brings a Kendall Jackson Vintners Reserve Chardonnay (white) and a Bogle Phantom Blend (red) for Rebecca and Sue to taste. She shows us how what you eat can affect how the wine tastes! The ladies pair both the red and the white with milk chocolate Hershey Kisses to see how the wine changes from the initial sip to something totally different!

If you’d like to taste wines, shop from local vendors, and enjoy yummy foods across the 814, head to the Tyrone Hops and Vines Festival this weekend. With a Hallmark-esque downtown, come enjoy your favorite craft beer, wine and spirits while enjoying the scenery with your friends and family!

There will also be two bands performing — Hops & Vines (the band) will perform from 4:00-6:00 pm. Another band will take the stage from 6:30-9:30 pm! There will also be some Hops and Vines merchandise available for purchase!