A 93-year-old woman from Seminole, PA says she’s running out of important supplies during the pandemic — beer.



Olive Veronesi held up a Coors Light can and a sign that said she needs more beer while doing her part to stay home and stay safe. A relative snapped this picture and posted it online. Since then, folks have been sending brews her way.

More than two and a half million people, and growing, have seen the photo of Veronesi on Facebook.