90’s babies rejoice! Nickelodeon Universe opens in New Jersey

Nickelodeon Universe, at eight-and-a-half acres, will be the largest indoor theme park in North America.

It’s located at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey and features more than 35 rides, roller coasters and attractions.



Kids can meet Nickelodeon characters such as Spongebob, Dora the Explorer and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. There will also be plenty of entertainment on the slime stage.

A general ticket costs $39.99, and an all-access ticket is $49.99.

Children under two get in for free.