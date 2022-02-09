Super Puppy Bowl with Marigold Holistic Pet Care

(WTAJ) — The 2022 Super Puppy Bowl is underway with Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar on Studio 814. Tune in all week at 4 p.m. to see some of the dogs and cats looking to be adopted from the Central Pa. area.

On Wednesday, Marigold Holistic Pet Care stopped by to showcase one very sweet adoptable dog

Meet Kya

Kya Marigold Holistic Pet Care & Canine Coaching

If you are looking for a reason to laugh and smile every day, Kya might be the dog for you. Her love language is definitely receiving and giving, affection.

Her exuberance will start your day 100% on the right foot but only if you enjoy the commotion. She’s always up to go on an adventure or content to chill on the couch for a lazy Sunday. Kya is fantastic around other dogs big and small but again, some dogs may not enjoy her incredible zest for life.

Kya would be awesome at a few dog sports like barn hunt or lure coursing if you want to try something fun with her. For that reason, she probably wouldn’t do well with small animals or cats in the home. Also, good luck calling her off a squirrel, the prey-driven terrier gene is strong with this gal. S

he has earned her AKC Canine Good Citizen Certification and enjoys time training and learning new tricks. She loves enrichment walks in the woods on a long line and car rides. Kya doesn’t need to be taught to be a different dog, a “calmer one”, she just needs to find a family that will love her help her be the best version of herself.

If you have interest in adopting Kya, send an email to Megan@marigoldholisticpetcare.com