Super Puppy Bowl with Central PA Humane Society

(WTAJ) — The 2022 Super Puppy Bowl is underway with Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar on Studio 814. Tune in all week at 4 p.m. to see some of the dogs and cats looking to be adopted from the Central Pa. area.

On Tuesday, the Central PA Humane Society stopped by to showcase five of their many adoptable dogs and cats.

Meet the Team

Nala from the Central PA Humane Society

Napoleon from the Central PA Humane Society

Hannah from the Central PA Humane Society

Owlivia from the Central PA Humane Society

Baylor from the Central PA Humane Society

Baylor: 7 1/2 years old – Boxer Mix (Brindle color)

Baylor needs to be the only pet in a home with kids over 12. He is very sweet and is on medicine for seizures

Nala: 3 years old – Central Asian Shepherd Mix

Nala is cuddly and energetic. She is dog selective and would do better in a home with no cats but could be tested.

Napoleon: Young dog

Napolean was dumped over the fence at the shelter. CPHS is still looking to locate the owner but if no one comes forward he will be available for adoption soon.

Owlivia: Six years old: Black/Brown, Tabby

Owlivia is a sweet girl but can be a little shy at first. She loves to be petted. and get attention

Hannah: Four years old – Gray/black Domestic short hair

Hannah can be a bit shy at first but will quickly warm up. Her favorite thing to do is hang out with other kitty friends. She loves the company and would do best in a home with other cats and older children. She has not been tested with dogs yet.

Details on applying for one of these animals can be found below or take a look at other adoptable pets from the Central PA Humane Society.

Adoptable Pets | 814-942-5402