Super Puppy Bowl with Cambria County Humane Society

(WTAJ) — The 2022 Super Puppy Bowl is underway with Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar on Studio 814. Tune in all week at 4 p.m. to see some of the dogs and cats looking to be adopted from the Central Pa area.

Kicking off the week, The Cambria County Humane Society stopped by to show off four of their adoptable dogs and cats.

Meet the Team

Oreo: Three years old – Pit Bull / Lab Mixed Breed

Oreo is looking for an experienced dog owner. He loves his toys and loves to play. He is often seen carrying around one of his “stuffies” in his kennel or to the outside yards. He tends to bond with women more than men. Oreo would do best with older children and is dog selective.

India: Year old – Pit Bull Mixed Breed

India has been overlooked for months due to her “plain” appearance. She is one of the quietest dogs in our kennel, and she has the cutest strut on her walks. The staff can tell that the stress of the kennel is getting to her. India would do best with older children and as the only pet.

Crackers: Five years old – Tabby Domestic Short Hair

Crackers is a special needs cat since being diagnosed as a diabetic in his previous home. He requires insulin injections twice a day and a special diet. He is a sweet affectionate boy and quite the purr machine. Crackers does well with other cats and has experience with children.

Panda: Four months old – White and black Domestic Short Hair

Panda was brought into the shelter as a very young kitten. She was in need of medical attention that has resulted in her becoming visually impaired. But, her special needs doesn’t keep her from being a kitten. She is very playful! Panda would do well in almost any home.

Details on applying for one of these animals can be found below or take a look at other adoptable pets from the Cambria County Humane Society.

adoptions@cambriacountyhs.com | 814-535-6116.