Super Puppy Bowl with Abby’s Angels Animal Haven

(WTAJ) — The 2022 Super Puppy Bowl is underway with Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar on Studio 814. Friday closed out the week-long event that features dogs and cats looking to be adopted from the Central Pa. area.

On Friday, Abby’s Angels Animal Haven stopped in to show us their sweet dog available for adoption.

Meet Tika

Tika Abby’s Angels Animal Haven

Tika Abby’s Angels Animal Haven

Tika Abby’s Angels Animal Haven

Tika Abby’s Angels Animal Haven

If you are looking for a cute young puppy, Tika might be for you!

Tika is a cute 14-week old female bully mix. She was saved from a neglect situation in South Carolina and brought to Pa.

She is a crate-trained pup and is doing well in in-house training. She LOVES playing fetch with balls. Be ready for a ball of energy though, this little pup is full of it!

She’s a great puppy who is crate trained and doing well with in-house training. She also does great with other dogs and children!

If you are interested in adopting Tika, send an email to abbysangelsah@gmail.com