Super Puppy Bowl with A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue

(WTAJ) — The 2022 Super Puppy Bowl is underway with Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar on Studio 814. Tune in all week at 4 p.m. to see some of the dogs and cats looking to be adopted from the Central Pa. area

On Thursday, A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue stopped by to showcase a few of their sweet adoptable dog

Meet Josie

While she’s timid at first, after Josie warms up, you’ll be covered in kisses!

Josie was found tied to a gas line in Louisiana before being brought to Pa. She’s a small pup too, weighing just 45 pounds. She’s a bundle of joy and if you have other dogs, nothing to worry about as she’s just fine with other dogs. Josie is also okay with children and can be cat tested upon request.

Meet Pilgrim

If you are looking for a good boy, Pilgram might be the dog for you. Estimated to be between one to two years old, Pilgram might be a little timid at first but warms up super quickly. He loves to play and is doing great at potty training. He’s okay with other dogs but seems to be scared of cats. He’ll be great with children of all ages though!

Meet Kool

If you are looking for a dog full of energy and tricks, look no further than Kool. He’s between two and three years old and is a pit bull mix. He’s such a good dog and very obedient. He’ll need to be the only dog in the home, but he’s a crate-trained dog and walks perfectly on a leash. He likes to play ball but LOVES chasing flirt pole toys. He might not be the best in homes with children, as he doesn’t want to knock anyone over.

Kool – A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue

Pilgrim – A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue

Josie – A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue

Josie – A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue

Kool – A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue

Kool – A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue

Kool – A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue