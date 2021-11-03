Meet Baylor at the Central PA Humane Society!

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ — Are you looking to bring another cuddle bug into the family? Then look no further than Baylor! He’s a 7-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix at the Central PA Humane Society.

He can be a little timid at first, but he lets his true colors fly once he’s comfortable. He loves walks, playing, and lounging around. Call the CPHS today to schedule your meet and greet with this sweet doggo!

Additionally, if you would like to donate to the Central PA Humane Society’s Christmas Campaign, click here.