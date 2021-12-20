Let’s find Bee a fur-ever home this holiday season!

Haley Feaster from the Bedford County Humane Society introduces us to “Bee,” a sweet dog looking for his fur-ever home. He is a 5-year-old mixed breed, chocolate brown dog who loves to chase bees in the springtime — hence, how he got his name.

Bee had to be surrendered to the humane society after his owner was deployed, and unable to find someone else to care for Bee. This holiday season, give Bee the gift of a loving family! Set up a meet-and-greet today or call 814-623-8968.