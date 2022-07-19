Sponsored Content by Invisible Fence of Central Pa.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Shelby Burns from the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society about this cute 3-month-old kitten up for adoption by the name of Count Chocula!

He is the perfect addition to any home and gets along with cats, dogs, and children.

Burns raised Count Chocula since he was just two weeks old, and now it’s time for him to join his fur-ever home right here in the 814. After spending a lot of time in a foster home growing big and strong, this cuddly guy is ready to find his forever family. He’s “a spunky boy who loves to play.” Count Chocula, affectionately named after the cereal, spends most of his day at his foster home running around with his favorite toy — a pompom ball!

He came to the shelter and started to change colors in my foster home! Burns says he went from a tiny black baby, to tan, back to black, and now he’s getting some white added into the mix. If you think Count Chocula is the right fit for you and your family, fill out an application today!

The Central Pa Humane Society is also hosting their Fur Ball on August 6, 2022.

The 𝓽𝓪𝓲𝓵𝓼 are 𝔀𝓪𝓰𝓰𝓲𝓷𝓰 and the 𝓹𝓮𝓽𝓼 are 𝓹𝓲𝓬𝓴𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓸𝓾𝓽 𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓲𝓻 𝓯𝓪𝓷𝓬𝓲𝓮𝓼𝓽 𝓯𝓾𝓻𝓼 because it’s time for the 9th Annual Furball; hosted by the Central PA Humane Society!

Tickets | $50/person

Hors d’ oeuvres + Dinner

Silent & Live auction

Pooch Parade

𝓛𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝓔𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻𝓽𝓪𝓲𝓷𝓶𝓮𝓷𝓽 by 𝓛𝓪 𝓑𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 𝓜𝓾𝓼𝓲𝓬𝓪 to start your evening and have the catnip ready so you can throw your 𝓹𝓪𝔀𝓼 in the air and shake your 𝓽𝓪𝓲𝓵𝓼 the rest of the night to some wild beats performed by a surprise 𝓫𝓮𝓪𝓼𝓽𝔂 good local DJ!

Bavarian Aid Society | Aug. 6, 2022

Doors open at 5:30 PM