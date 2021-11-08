Finding Fur-ever Homes: Mending Hearts Animal Rescue shows off adorable doggos

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — To kick off National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week Studio 814 is highlighting a different animal shelter with adoptable pets every day this week. Let’s help Find Fur-ever Homes! LuAnne Hilling from Mending Hearts Animal Rescue shows off 5 dogs: Oreo, Chewy, Basil, Poppy, & Pablo.

If you’re looking to have a meet and greet and provide a loving home to any of these pets, click here.

