In honor of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, Studio 814 is featuring a different adoptable pet and shelter each day. Today, meet RJ! He’s a 5-month-old kitten who has been with the shelter since August, and keeps getting overlooked. He’s a quiet kitty who loves cuddling.

If you’d like to set up a meet-and-greet, head over to the Huntingdon County Humane Society.