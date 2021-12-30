Finding A Fur-Ever Home: Meet Roxy at the Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Roxy! She’s a petite domestic shorthair, Calico cat at the Central PA Humane Society who was rescued from a barn. Alone, starving, thin, and surprisingly unafraid, she was placed in a foster home. Roxy was a very friendly cat from the time she was picked up. This 6-year-old cutie loves to cuddle and explore. She is the perfect cuddle bud for watching Netflix or hanging in the house.

She enjoys toys – especially feathered wands – lots of lap time, and adores people of all ages. She is an opinionated girl who may be able to live another calm cat who allows her to have her space. She would be just as content to be the only cat in the home. Roxy has not been tested with dogs at this time. She has it all — character, beauty, and affection. She’s also a pleasant conversationalist and a companion that will add warmth to your home!

If you’re not able to adopt, consider donating to the Central PA Humane Society for their holiday campaign. Their goal this year is $100,000. This money goes towards veterinarian and medication bills for up to 1700 animals that cycle through the shelter over the year. Additionally, your donation helps pay for mandatory vaccines, heat and lighting bills, and the upkeep of the Humane Officer Vehicle. The Central PA Humane Society is 100% community funded. For more information, click here.