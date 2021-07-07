Cute alert! Meet Blue at the Central PA Humane Society

Meet Blue! He’s a 2-year-old dachshund mix at the Central PA Humane Society who is looking for a fur-ever home. He’d be best fit for a family or person with a good amount of energy since he loves to play!

Don’t forget to check out the CPHS Bikers 4 Barkers 20th Anniversary Ride. It’s a charity motorcycle run held on Saturday July 10, 2021 that benefits all the animals at the Central PA Humane Society.

Also, with the hot weather months in full swing – don’t forget to keep your pets indoors during the highest heat of the day (2PM-6PM) and make sure they stay hydrated! If you feel the heat, they do too!