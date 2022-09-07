81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central Pa

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar hold some cuddly kittens with Shelby Burns from the Central Pa Humane Society and chat about the importance of fostering.

Fostering Saves Lives! The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year.

​One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS faces is the lack of space to house animals. Spring and summer are particularly tough during “kitten season” when hundreds of unwanted kittens are being born.

​The Central PA Humane Society also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of ‘time out’ in a home.

Are you a good candidate to foster? Check out the following requirements:

​Cats/Kittens

A room that can be closed off from other rooms the home (if fostering pregnant cats/litters of kittens and you have pets in your home).

Proof of current Rabies vaccination for other pets in the home.

Proof of FVRCP vaccination for other cats in the home. FeLV vaccination is highly recommended.

Dogs

Proof of current rabies for other pets in the home.

Proof of DHLPP and Bordetella vaccinations for other dogs in the home.

Dogs in the home must come to the shelter and meet with dogs you are looking to foster.

Overall

Proof of spay/neuter for all pets in the home.

CPHS provides all medical care of foster animals.

Fosters are asked to provide food and litter. CPHS will provide toys, blankets, bedding and other necessary supplies.

Meet the kittens!

If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.

​To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.

To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org

