This 81Fur segment is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central PA

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let the fur fly at the 9th Annual Central PA Humane Society Fur Ball event! The tails are wagging and the pets are picking out their fanciest furs for this fundraiser on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Bavarian Aid Society in Altoona, Pa.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks with Central PA Humane Society Board Member Charlotte Ames about this fun-filled evening that goes to an amazing cause! Ticket sales have been extended until Thursday, July 28, 2022. Grab your tickets today!