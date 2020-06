Meet Rider! He’s available at the Bedford Couny Humane Society!

Rider is less than a year old. He’s believe to be a German Shepard and Hound mix. He’s not used to a leash and will need a little work but is a sweetheart!

Will you be Rider’s forever home? Reach out to the Bedford County Humane Society at (814) 623-8968 or on bchsonline.org!