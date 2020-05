This virtual edition of 81Fur has us checking in with Lisa Boland from the Huntingdon County Humane Society.

Currently they are only operating by appointment after a completed and approved application.

The Huntingdon County Humane Society is located at 11371 School House Hollow Road, Huntingdon, PA. They can be reached at 814- 643-7387. Applications can be found on their website and you can follow along on Facebook!