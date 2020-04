Live United Live is set to take place on Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m. live on the Centre County United Way Facebook Page.

In this Facebook Live event, hosted by State College Radio Personality Jeff Brown, 24 acts will perform 10 minute sets. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the United Way as the concert goes on. The proceeds will benefit the Centre County United Way's partner agencies who are still operating and providing community resources during this difficult time.