This July 9th edition of 81Fired Up came for our hosts!

One caller claims that the Studio 814 crew laugh too much! Another caller wants to know why the weather team uses the airport for temperatures.

Renee from Pinecroft wants people to WEAR THEIR MASKS! Finally, Jay from Bellefonte has an epiphany about can openers.

You never know what you’ll hear in 81Fired Up! Want to call in? Leave us a message at 814-799-0016!