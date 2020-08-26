814cast: When Hurricane Laura could affect Central PA

A lot of eyes are fixed on hurricane Laura in the Gulf of Mexico. Wednesday afternoon it was upgraded to a category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 145 mph. It will make landfall tonight as a category 4 hurricane over western Louisiana. The storm surge is expect to reach between 10-15 feet. Once it makes land fall it will quickly weaken as it moves northward.

The remnants of Laura will just south of Central PA Friday night and into Saturday morning. It will not bring a lot of rain but it will bring some. Friday night will be rather cloudy with showers and the showers will continue Saturday.