814cast Thursday, August 12, 2021

Mother Nature is set to provide classic summer conditions for Central Pennsylvania. Heat and humidity will also make the week unsettled. So, you’ll want to keep an umbrella close by for those popup thunderstorms.

Today is set to be the hottest day of the week with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s across Central Pennsylvania. Heat index values will reach into the mid to upper 90s therefore, Centre, Blair, Bedford and Huntingdon Counties will be under a heat advisory through the evening. Conditions will turn active by the later part of the afternoon and evening hours.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be sweeping through during the evening and overnight hours. When a thunderstorm is not shaking you awake tonight, there will be a mix of clouds. It will also be another uncomfortably warm and humid night with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The region will have to endure another warm, humid and unsettled day before the week comes to an end. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Friday with a mix of clouds and some sun. There will also be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Conditions will finally clear out and become more seasonable by the weekend.

Saturday will start off with a somewhat cloudy sky early on with some lingering showers and storms before more sunshine is seen. Highs will be in the low 80s. Humidity levels will also finally begin to decrease. Sunday will be another day to get outside and enjoy those summertime activities. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

Highs will be seasonable for the new week but chances for showers and thunderstorms will return. Highs will reach into the low 80s Monday under a mix of clouds and sun. Tuesday will see similar conditions with clouds and sun and highs in the low 80s. There will also be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.