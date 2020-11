The past several nights have been quite warm. The lows have been in the 40s and 50s. The average low temperature for this time of the year is 35 degrees. Tonight the lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s. This is still slightly above average for this time of the year.

Friday night will be colder. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

The lows for both Saturday and Sunday will creep back up into the 40s but next week will be much colder.