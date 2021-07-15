814cast: Heating Up and Summertime Storms

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun. It will be quite warm and humid. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few of us in the lower 90s. There could be a stray shower. Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. There may be a shower and thunderstorm for the northern counties. The lows will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a shower and thunderstorm throughout the afternoon and evening. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. The lows will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be active with showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will move through the region. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. The highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will have a mix of sunshine than clouds. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.