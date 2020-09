Friday Night: This evening will be mostly clear and comfortable. Kickoff temperatures will be in the upper 60s with very low humidity.

Saturday: Partly to a mostly cloudy sky. There will be some drizzle for the eastern counties. The high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. More showers and some drizzle will arrive Saturday night.

Sunday: The day will be rather cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 70s.