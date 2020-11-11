814cast: Drying out by the Weekend

Tonight: The rain will slowly tapper to shower and then drizzle by Thursday morning. The lows tonight will be mild as they stay in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: There will be dense fog in the morning with some drizzle. The clouds and drizzle will give away by the afternoon. The northern counties will see a clearing sky first. The highs will be in the mid 50s.

Friday: High pressure will keep the sky clear and sunny. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: The day will start off mostly sunny but the clouds will quickly increase by the afternoon. The highs will be in the lower 50s.

Sunday: It will be cloudy with periods of rain. The day will be cool. The highs will be in the mid 50s.