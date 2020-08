Most of us in Central PA need some rain! This weekend a low-pressure system could bring us around of rain last Saturday and into Sunday. There are still a few question marks around the low. If it stays to our south we won’t get much rain from it. If it moves a bit more north it will drop more rain.

As of right now it looks like there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. Sunday there will be a few showers and thunderstorms in a few spots.