814cast: A cool weekend heading our way

We had a chilly start to the day today. Elk and Cameron counties reached the mid 30s and some frost did form. Tuesday was a cool day as high temperatures reached the low to mid 60s. The average high temperature for this time of year is 73 degrees. So, what kept us around 10 degrees cooler?

First, was the northerly winds that brought in cooler air from Canada. Second, the sky was clear which allows optimal cooling. Third, the dew point temperatures were in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. These three things allowed the temperatures to quickly fall and gave us a chilly start to the day.

The smoke didn’t help to keep us warm at night but it does help to reflect some sunlight. The more sunlight reflected the slower the temperatures rise. This lead to our temperatures to only reach the low to mid 60s.

This weekend will be even cooler. The remnants of Sally will stay to our south Thursday and Friday. The winds behind the system will drag in cool air from the north to Central PA. A cold front will move through our state Friday and that brings reinforcing chilly air. Saturday’s and Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. The low temperatures Saturday night will be the coldest. Most locations at night will reach the upper 30s. Frost will be an issue for some locations.