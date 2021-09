CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A Beaverdale mother is behind bars after evidence suggests she hit her 3-year-old son in the head after he was electrocuted by an outlet, police report.

Courtney M. Chuckalovcak, 24, told Summerhill Township police that her son had stuck a key in an electric outlet and was thrown, causing him to hit his head on a dresser July 19, according to the criminal complaint.