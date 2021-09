SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Police arrested a man at a Somerset County resort after he resisted arrest and began to kick officers while being put in a squad car, according to State Troopers.

Responding to a call at Seven Springs Mountain Resort, police found 36-year-old David Mulock, of Murrysville, outside of the Bavarian Bar. Security had called after Mulock reportedly began yelling and screaming at staff the evening of Sept. 15.