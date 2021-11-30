‘Who Gives A T?’ can make any idea into a wearable reality!

JOHNSTOWN, Cambria County (WTAJ) — Tammy Horner from “Who Gives A T?” stops by Studio 814 to share not just her story but a glimpse of her amazing work — customized shirts, face masks, water bottles, coffee mugs and more.

Creating fun made-to-order apparel for her customers brings her joy but Tammy says she also loves working with non-profit organizations. She has worked with the Cambria County Suicide Task Force and Keystone Bull Dog Rescue.

Tammy found a way to turn a negative situation of losing her job due to the pandemic, into a budding business that allows people to look good, and feel good. She takes pride in her shirts being soft to the touch, and easily paired with accessories — turning it from a normal T-shirt into a fun, chic outfits for running errands or grabbing dinner with a friend.

If you’d like to purchase a T-shirt, have one custom-made, or work with Tammy as a non-profit organization, just head over to her Facebook page “Who Gives A T?”