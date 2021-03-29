STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dr. Alex Germano from Penn State Health Medical Group spoke with Studio 814 about the importance of having a family doctor.

Having a doctor that cares for your whole family can enhance the care you receive and increase comfortably. A doctor that is familiar with you and your family can track family history and be preventative in your care.

Yearly checkups with your doctor go a long way as well. A doctor that sees you regularly can notice changes, track your health, and can even catch something before it becomes more serious.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been experiencing issues with their mental health due to added stress and less social interaction. A family doctor can notice changes in your mood and mental health and help get you the care you need. They also provide a comfort as someone you are familiar with which can make it much easier to be more vulnerable and share you feelings.

More information on Penn State Health’s family medicine can be found here.