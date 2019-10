Whey Jennings and Casper McWade were the first musical guests to perform on the Studio 814 Sound Stage!

Jennings is the grandson of country music legend Waylon Jennings. He and McWade are performing together at the Castle Pub in Ebensburg Wednesday night from 7 to 10pm.

McWade is a part of a group called Casper McWade and the Honkytonk Rebels who say they put country music out there “the way it was meant to be done.”

Enjoy their performance in the video above!