BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Art Museums and galleries are usually located in medium to large-sized towns, but there are some great ones in smaller areas as well.

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) has been around since 1976 and has been located in downtown Altoona since 1994. It operates the nation's longest-running museum satellite system with five museum facilities located in Altoona, Bedford, Johnstown, Ligonier and Loretto, according to their website.