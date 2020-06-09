814 Moments: Tyrone honors seniors; the Patterson family goes into business!

The community of Tyrone has come up big to honor the class of 2020. The town raised enough money for each senior to get a 2×3 foot banner that will hang in town and that they will get to keep. Mayor Bill Latchford has been hard at work hanging each banner.

In Altoona, Jordan encounter some young entrepreneurs! Zimyni, Zion and Zane Patterson started a small snack stand that received a ton of support in the community. Zimyni just graduated elementary school, Zion is going into 8th grade and Zane is headed to 3rd! They said they had so much fun that they may open up a few more times this summer!