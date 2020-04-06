814 Moments: Uplifting stories from the 814!

Family and friends of Lillie Ainscough gathered, from a distance, on Saturday to celebrate her 99th birthday!

They made a birthday video from friends and family from all over the country and even sang to her from the road, wishing her a happy birthday!

In Patton, Cambria County, the Patton Volunteer Fire Company was greeted with positive and grateful messages in chalk on their front walk. Messages like “Stay Safe,” “We Love You,” and “Thank You,” were left in appreciation for their work on the front-lines against this virus.