814 Moments: Spreading positivity, window art, and a masked Nittany Lion!

In this edition of 814 Moments, Heather from Petersburg, Huntingdon County sent us pictures of her window art project. She decoratde her windows into looking like they are stained glass! The windows were decorated by heather, her husband Dwayne and their daughter Haley.

In Blair County, Becca Parrish from Becca’s Baked Goods received a surprise note from a customer. Since the quarantine started, she fills orders and then customers pick them up on her front porch. The letter read, “Had the strawberry shortcake from McAbees! They were amazing. Looking forward to seeing you on Studio 814 when things are back to semi-normal! Thank you! – Rebecca Reeder”

In Centre County, Amy wheeler has a Nittany Lion in her front yard that she decorates and dresses up for the seasons. During this pandemic, she gave her lion a mask and surrounded it with some positive messages. Amy says she likes watching from her front window all the people who are out for a walk and stop and see the lion. She says some even take pictures with it! The toilet paper, she says was a recently added twist.

Finally, a senior at Glendale High School is doing her part to spread some positivity while thinking of the elementary students. Last Friday, was supposed to be prom night for Breanna Vereshack and the rest of the seniors at Glendale. Instead, she got all dressed up to read a book on the Glendale PTO Facebook page. She says “In this time of need, where we can’t leave the house except necessities, reading is the perfect outlet to adventure to anywhere in the world in the safety and confinement of your own home.”

She has a program called Bre’s Book Swap Boxes at the local post office for kids to enjoy! She reads as much as she can for the PTO page.