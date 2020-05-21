814 Moments: Draven gets a bike!

Angela Stewart of DuBois sent us a message on Facebook about her son getting a new adaptive bicycle!

She told us that her 10 year old son, Draven, deals with non-verbal autism. She says virtual learning has been a challenge and with parks, Challenger baseball, and the mall (he likes to mall walk), being closed they were struggling to find safe outdoor activities.

This bike has opened up a whole new world. He’s had a chance to take the bike for a spin already. They entered the “Great Bike Giveaway” and unfortunately didn’t win. But family, friends, friends of friends all raised money in order to get Draven this new bike. The bike comes from Freedom Concepts and they were able to work with the family to customize and specialize the bike for Draven.

Here’s to some safe riding fun, Draven!