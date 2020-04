Having a birthday during quarantine is tough. A young man from Somerset County made the best of it!

11-year-old Dawson Shaffer, from Rockwood, set up shop on the side of the road with two signs. One reading “Beep To Brighten My Day” and the other explaining “Corona Ruined My State Championship And My Birthday.”

The best part may be the dance moves he displayed in the video above! Check it out!