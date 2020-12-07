814 Holiday Couch Concert: ‘Dasher, the Reindeer’ by Zupe & The Polka Commandos

Studio 814’s first Holiday Couch Concert comes from Zupe and The Polka Commandos! Zupe is musician and composer who lived in the Altoona area for almost 25 years. The song, “Dasher, the Reindeer,” talks about how Dasher felt once Rudolph came into the picture.

The song and video has been nominated for a Hollywood Music in Media Award — and was a finalist in the USA Songwriting Competition — and is a finalist in the Los Angeles Independent Short Film Awards.

If you’d like to submit your own holiday performance — just post the video on our Facebook page at facebook.com/thestudio814. Please make sure you film it horizontally!