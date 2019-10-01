Local girl battling painful disorder gets dream homecoming

CLAYSBURG, Bedford County Pa. (WTAJ) — For Taylor Mowry, the Altoona Curve is family. That family helped make her first homecoming dance unforgettable.

Mowry suffers from AMPS, a disorder that causes her to be in pain constantly. Despite the pain, she went to every Altoona Curve home game. Interacting with players and staff, it was her escape.

When homecoming in Claysburg came around, Mowry swung for the fences. With a home-made sign, she asked Curve Infielder Stephen Alemais if he’d go to homecoming with her.

Alemais responded with an emphatic “yes,” and made her homecoming dream come true. WTAJ’s Maggie Smolka chronicled the special day in the video above.

