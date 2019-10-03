HEROES ON WHEELS: Kids hailed as heroes after finding missing neighbor

ROSEVILLE, CA — When 97-year-old Glenetta Belford disappeared Monday afternoon in her Roseville neighborhood, the wheels were set in motion to find her…quite literally.

A group of neighborhood children, ages 10 and 11, took to the streets on their bikes to find her.

One of the kids, Logan Hultman, said, “I’m just really happy that people know what the right thing to do is. Because, sometimes people are like ‘I don’t want to. I’m just gonna sit in my house.’ But I’m actually really happy.”

The children were able to locate Belford safely after about an hour. Sometimes the best of life’s lessons come for those who are just starting to live.

