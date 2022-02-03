Winter Wine Fest: A great time supporting the Glendale Education Foundation

William Morrison from the Glendale Education Foundation stops by Studio 814 to talk about the Winter Wine Fest III fundraiser. It’s the Glendale Education Foundation’s second largest fundraiser of the year, and sure to be a great time! Dale Frailey from Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery also stopped by to share some of what he will be pouring at this year’s big event!

The Foundation works to provide and manage resources to enhance learning opportunities for all students in the Glendale School District. The district serves students from White and Reade Townships in Cambria County as well as Beccaria Township and the boroughs of Coalport and Irvona in Clearfield County. Approximately 100 staff members and educators support educational programs at Glendale.

Coming up on Saturday, February 12th at the Glendale Fire Hall Coalport, PA get ready for local wineries, specialty vendors, and basket raffles for a day to remember.

Event details below:



Gold Session — 12:00 to 2:00 PM and Blue Session — 2:30 to 4:30 PM

Tickets can be purchased for $15 prior to the event from any board members or at:Coalport Pizza King (Coalport) Josie’s Family Restaurant (Coalport) Leyo’s Supermarket (Coalport) Pennywrens Convenience Store (Flinton)Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery (Smithmill)



Tickets can be purchased for $20 at the door on the day of the event. Tickets can also be purchased by emailing Richard W. Snyder II (Executive Director) at: rsnyder@gsd1.org



Visit www.GSDFoundation.org to read all about projects, programs, scholarships and more works of the Glendale Education Foundation.

