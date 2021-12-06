Ugly Sweater Party & Christmas Movie Trivia Night helps support Bedford County Heroes Fund for first responders

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Heroes Fund is a 501(c)3 under CFA whose goal is to provide financial support for those who serve Bedford County in the fields of emergency services, who may be experiencing a hardship.

The organization is hosting an Ugly Sweater Party and Christmas Movie Trivia Night at Olde Bedford Brewery from 6PM to 9PM on Thursday December 16, 2021. The movie trivia will commence from 6:30-7:30PM. Be sure to wear your homemade or store bought or that ugly sweater your crazy aunt bought for you last year to the party! The evening will end with a cat walk judged by Ryan Decker, Blair Leydig, and the owners of Olde Bedford Brewery. Titles up for grabs include “Ugliest Sweater of 2021” and the “Tackiest Sweater.”

Additional games, music, and 50/50 will be occurring at the event with all proceeds going to the Bedford County Heroes Fund to benefit first responders right here in the 814.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Michael Whelan and Katy Fink from the Bedford County Heroes Fund about their exciting, upcoming event — a great way to have fun, get into the holiday spirit, and support a great cause.