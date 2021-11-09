MUST SEE: The Dance Loft gives Holiday Showcase Preview

Mackenzie Counterman from The Dance Loft in Altoona stopped by Studio 814 with her dancers to give us a sneak peek of their upcoming performances. The Dance Loft is offering classes in all styles of dance for ages 3-18 and beyond.

There is a performance on November 28th at 3:00 p.m. at the Grand Illumination at Omni Bedford Springs Resort.

The Christmas Showcase is December 18th at 6:00 p.m. at the Juniata Civic Association Building. If you’re interested in signing up for a class or introducing your child to the joy of dance, head over to www.thedanceloftaltoona.com.

