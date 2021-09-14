Altoona Community Theatre brings comedy-thriller “Deathtrap” to the Mishler

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this classic comedy-thriller, Sidney Bruhl, a washed-up playwright, receives a script from a former student – a play that’s a guaranteed Broadway hit. It’s an opportunity that Sidney might be willing to kill for. In a series of twists and turns, “Deathtrap” is a sharply funny play that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the final curtain.

The Altoona Community Theatre is so excited to bring this performance to life after 19-months of no in-person theater. Tara Enedy, Director of “Deathtrap” and Tony Malvoisin who plays Porter Milgrim in the show share some more details about the upcoming performances at the Mishler Theatre.



September 16, 17, and 18 at 7:30 pm

September 19 at 2:00 pm



There is also a special “socially distant matinee” on Saturday September 18th at 2:00PM afternoon. Masks will be required for the duration of the show and there are a limited number of seats available to assure distant seating from other groups.

Additionally, Altoona Community Theatre is debuting “touchless” digital playbills. Patrons will be able to access the full program just by texting a keyword OR by scanning a QR code. Broadway theatres are making this switch as well.